Jamshedpur, Jul 27 (PTI) Tata Steel Sports Division on Wednesday organised its first Track and Field Meet for Trans employees at the JRD Tata Sports Complex to mark the 118th birth anniversary celebration of the Bharat Ratna awardee, the company said.

The birth anniversary of JRD Tata to be observed on July 29.

A total of 52 Trans employees participated in the athletics meet, which included 100-metre run, 100-metre diary balance race, 100-metre dribbling the ball race, volleyball throw and 4x100-metre relay race.

Ashish Kumar, Head Sports, Tata Steel, inaugurated the meet while Olympian Anand Menezes welcomed the guests and participants, the company said in a statement.

