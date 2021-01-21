New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Scores of taxpayers at the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) experienced difficulties in accessing the GST portal on Thursday for a brief period after some ''unscrupulous elements'' caused a delay in GST network.

The GSTN was later restored, and inconvenience caused to the taxpayers was regretted by the GST Tech.

"Dear Taxpayers, we have again received complaints of denial of access to the portal and are working to resolve it. Inconvenience caused is regretted," GST Tech tweeted.

"Dear Taxpayers, we observed some activity in cyberspace by unscrupulous elements because of which come taxpayers may have experienced difficulties/delays in accessing GST portal which otherwise is working fine. We have resolved the problem and blocked these activities. Kindly retry to access the portal. Inconvenience caused is regretted," GST Tech said in another tweet. (ANI)

