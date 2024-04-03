Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that his party, Janasena, and the BJP have formed an alliance to stop the atrocities of the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief also exuded confidence in the victory of his alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which will be held simultaneously in the state on May 13.

"Be it Rayalaseema or Konaseema, we are receiving a great response everywhere. There is no doubt that we are winning the upcoming elections," Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a public gathering here.

He claimed that people have decided to defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections.

"Like the way a hungry lion waits to hunt, people from all sections are eagerly waiting for the elections to press two buttons and defeat the YSRCP badly," Naidu said.

He alleged that under the YSRCP government, the state has seen law and order deterioration and corruption.

"Konaseema is known for its peace. There was no violence here before. But the attacks, land grabbing, false cases, atrocities, commissions, caste politics, mafia kingdoms, ganja, and overall corruption have increased during the YSRCP regime," he said.

"TDP, Janasena, and BJP have come before the people as a team to stop the atrocities of the YSRCP," he added.

He said that from the beginning, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the anti-YSRC government vote shouldn't split. YSRCP should be defeated and AP should be freed from Jagan Reddy's party, he said.

"Pawan Kalyan is a person who fought for the public interest . The BJP is in power at the Centre. It will be re-elected. We aim to save the state, which was deceived and put it on the right track. With the same intention, the three political parties have come together," Naidu said.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats.

The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

