India News | TDP Calls for Policy Recalibration After Rise of 'Cockroach Janata Party' Movement

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The rise of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement has triggered a notable shift in political messaging, forcing key political players to re-evaluate how they address the frustrations of India's youth.

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that the recent "Cockroach Janata Party" social media movement reflects the aspirations and concerns of the youth, which should be taken seriously by policymakers.

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TDP chief stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have consistently focused on youth empowerment through job creation, economic development, Digital India initiatives, and attracting global investments.

He said the emergence of such movements indicates the need to continuously recalibrate policies in line with the expectations of young people.

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"We will certainly take the aspirations of the youth to our policymakers," he stated.

At the same time, he cautioned that there could be attempts by external forces to influence discussions on social media and urged youth to remain careful and responsible online. He noted that unemployment and certain public statements may have triggered frustration among sections of the youth.

"As an NDA partner, we are always committed to policy-driven governance. The world is looking at India today, and there could be attempts to influence such issues. Our common goal is to ensure better employment opportunities and a stronger future for the youth," he said.

On the other hand, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday called the 'Cockroach Janta Party' on social media, a movement to destabilise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and India.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar slammed the Opposition parties for extending support to the CJP movement, alleging that their objective was to "create chaos."

Comparing it with the Gen Z movement in Nepal, the BJP leader said, "There is a very delicious irony and hypocrisy here. The people who are now talking about Gen Z, whether it is the TMC, AAP, or Congress, have done nothing for the youth and children. For them to suddenly start pretending that they care about the youth, unfortunately, is a joke. A very cruel joke. Their objective is only to create chaos to destabilise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. I had said it earlier too that as India rises from being a weak country with poverty, into a country that is increasingly confident about its future, there are going to be many forces that will try to slow India's rise."

The 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement itself began entirely as a satirical online protest after a controversy involving remarks linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing. In reprimanding an individual over a legal plea, the court reportedly made a generalised reference to underemployed young social media activists as "cockroaches" and "parasites."

While the CJI later clarified that the remarks were misquoted and aimed strictly at individuals using fake law degrees, the damage was done. Gen Z and millennial netizens weaponised the "cockroach" label as a badge of honour, creating a satirical "political party" that quickly outpaced mainstream political organisations in digital engagement.

Within a week, the movement gathered millions of followers, highlighting structural issues within the education and employment sectors before facing a sudden government crackdown.

Meanwhile, X account @CJP_2029 was withheld in India, according to X, "in response to a legal demand." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)