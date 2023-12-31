Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wished people a 'Happy New Year.'

''Welcoming the new year with one crore hopes is our tradition and we always fondly hope that the bitter memories should never come back to our mind,'' said TDP supremo.

In an official statement, Naidu said that the people will personally experience literal hell in 2023. ''We all have experienced how the state suffers when an inefficient person is allowed to hold power as he seeked a single opportunity,'' he said.

Asking the people to welcome the New Year with fond hopes and expectations, the TDP supremo said that the people should take an oath to build a state sans violence, corruption and irregularities.

''Let us all get ready to send this Sisupala home with the most powerful weapon of the vote,'' Naidu said in the press note.

Calling upon the people of Andhra Pradesh for their contribution to the overall development of the country, the former chief minister said that the people are aware that an action plan is on for good governance that will run on the two wheels of welfare and development. As part of this, a mini-manifesto has already been released with six guarantees, he said, adding that the TDP and the Jana Sena combine will soon come out with a detailed manifesto.

''I am assuring you all that I will provide freedom to you from this atrocious rule in just another 100 days,'' Naidu said.

Stating that he will personally take on the responsibility that no power on earth can create any kind of hurdle for the progress and reputation of the Telugu community, the TDP supremo said and wished that the new year bring all good for the people of the state. (ANI)

