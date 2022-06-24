Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the police attack on Chittoor ex-mayor Kathari Hemalatha and blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led government for it.

The TDP leader in a statement said police officers were degrading themselves to win favours from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule. What message were they sending by harassing witnesses in the mayor couple's murder in Chittoor and by filing false cases against them?

He questioned whether the police were trying to save the culprits?

Naidu alleged that when ex-Mayor Hemalatha went to stop the police's highhandedness, they did not hesitate to run the police jeep on her.

Attacking the state chief minister, Naidu said, "With what confidence, the police were resorting to such atrocious activities? The government-sponsored attacks are highly condemnable."

He further warned that the TDP would not spare the police officers who were committing serious offences by turning into the ruling YSRCP activists.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in a separate statement said, "TDP party would fight a legal battle on behalf of the victimised TDP leaders."

After coming to power, the TDP would take all the necessary action against all the errant officers, he said.

"The police must explain whether they were living with the salaries taken from the public or just the private army, run by the Reddy's mafia," Lokesh said.

He further termed it as unjust that the police put ganja in the pockets of Poorna and then arrested him by making false charges.

"The way the police ran their jeep over the ex-Mayor showed that they were not the real police but only the YCP faction team," he added. (ANI)

