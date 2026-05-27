India News | TDP Delivered Every Promise Step-by-step: MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu Fires Back at YSRCP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh0 [India], May 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday hit back at criticism from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during the TDP's Mahanadu event, saying the Telugu Desam Party-led government has already begun fulfilling major promises made to the people and accused the opposition of spreading "false propaganda" over welfare scheme implementation.

Reacting to YSRCP comments over promises related to women's welfare schemes, Lavu said the TDP government has already begun delivering major assurances made to the people.

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"We worked on bringing up welfare to every doorstep, either through giving various schemes related to women, school-going children, for the free gas cylinders, free bus service. Various schemes that have been announced in the election in 2024, all the welfare schemes have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh," he told the media.

He stated that opposition leaders are intentionally spreading false propaganda over the implementation of welfare schemes such as Rs 1,500 financial assistance for women above 18 years and pension benefits for women above 45 years.

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Devarayalu said the government is implementing promises in a phased manner and highlighted that several key schemes have already been delivered successfully. He pointed out that schemes like free bus travel for women, Rythu Bharosa, and Talliki Vandanam are clear examples of the government fulfilling its commitments.

The MP asserted that the TDP-led alliance government is working with commitment and transparency and accused YSRCP of trying to mislead the public for political mileage.

"60,000 crores we have given as pensions in the last two years for the old-age people. So one after the other, even when we announced the free bus again, the opposition mocked it, but we delivered it. So the opposition's job is not to have any sort of ideology. They don't have any sort of way to get into the hearts of the people. The only way that they are trying to create some sort of existing kind of status that they want to show is by making sure that these sorts of vile allegations are made. People of Andhra Pradesh very well know they want good governance," he said.

He further said Mahanadu reflects the party's vision for Andhra Pradesh development and welfare, adding that people are witnessing governance focused on both development and public welfare. (ANI)

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