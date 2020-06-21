Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led Government of resorting to massive irregularities in yet another scam by issuing seven to eight government orders (GO) within a few months for purchase and maintenance of 108 ambulances.

In a press release, TDP stated that TDP Official Spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram on Sunday demanded the arrest of YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and his son-in-law's father PV Ramprasad Reddy for their involvement in the Rs. 307 Cr corruption scam. Ramprasad Reddy's Aurobindo Foundation was given the contract to maintain 108 services through GO 116 issued on February 13, 2020, in utter violation of a prevailing agreement with the BVG-UKSAS Emergency Medical Services.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said CM Jagan Reddy and his Co-accused Vijayasai were not sparing even the emergency medical services for poor people and did not hesitate to unlawfully undermine the agreement with BVG.

The CM and AP DGP should now prove their credibility by ordering a probe and getting CID to complete the investigation in one day in order to arrest the culprits. TDP former Minister Atchannaidu was arrested just after a one-day probe and similar action should be taken against Vijayasai and his relatives.

Listing out details, Pattabhi said unlike the YCP rule, the then TDP Government did not cancel previous agreements and allowed GVK to run 108 services till September 2016. After its agreement expired, a tender was invited in which BVG emerged as the lowest bidder. It got AP 108 maintenance services from December 13, 2017, to December 12, 2020, for a period of three years. While this is still operational, YCP rule unlawfully handed over 108 maintenance services to Aurobindo through arbitrary GO 116.

Pattabhi said while BVG got just Rs. 1.31 lakh per vehicle, YCP regime agreed to pay Rs. 1.78 lakh for new vehicles and Rs. 2.21 lakh for old vehicles to Aurobindo. Considering the difference over a five year period, Aurobindo was getting Rs. 307 Cr in excess.

This is double the alleged Rs. 150 Cr scam in the name of which Atchannaidu was wrongfully implicated for no fault of his. Apparently, Vijayasai Reddy was still giving dowry in this form to his son-in-law Rohit Reddy even six to seven years of a marriage alliance.

Stating that BVG runs 1000s of 108 ambulances in Maharashtra and Delhi, Pattabhi said the CM owed an explanation to the people of AP why his Government has removed such an efficient company while preferring Aurobindo which has no prior experience in this field. BVG has greater credentials as it has tie-up with a London-based organisation. There is no special affection on Aurobindo except for looting hundreds of crores of public money even in poor people's health services.

The TDP leader expressed concern that Jagan Reddy regime has also unveiled another scam in purchase of new 108 ambulances. The Government issued GO 105 on 5.9.2019 to add 432 new ambulances through finance arrangement in order to avoid any burden on the already financially ailing state.

It said the company concerned should negotiate a low-interest rate. But, another GO was issued on October 18, 2019, in which the Government proposed for outright purchase of ambulances.

Pattabhi asked whether it was only for commissions that Jagan Reddy regime changed from finance option to outright purchase model within a few weeks. Obviously, this ruling party leadership was looking for how much illegal money it would get in everything. It was evident from how YCP perpetrated scams in Coronavirus kits, bleaching powder, sand, land, mine, wine and now even in 108 services. (ANI)

