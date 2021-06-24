Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of the withdrawal of 11 criminal complaints filed against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and directed the registry to file revision cases with respect to all those complaints, YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the state government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of trying to divert public's focus from good governance to tarnish the image of the state government and his party chief.

Addressing the reporters here today, Reddy said, "We warn Chandrababu Naidu and pro TDP media that what you are doing is wrong. They are trying to divert public focus from good governance on to petty issues. They want to tarnish the image of state government and our leader Jagan. It is unacceptable."

Stating that the TDP had filed those cases against Jagan Reddy when he was in opposition, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that eleven of them have been closed.

"When Jaganmohan Reddy was in opposition, the then TDP govt had filed cases against him for some of his comments made during public agitations. After Supreme Court guidelines on cases on politicians, 11 of the cases against Jagan were recently closed. However, the high court has taken revision petitions on such closure of cases suo moto and held hearing. We won't comment on the court proceedings. In fact, almost all legal process was complete in those cases," said the YSRCP general secretary.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh High Court decided to take suo moto cognisance of those cases against the state's chief minister because it felt that the closure of these cases was a hasty decison, he alleged that the media covered it as a major development in the state and reported court proceedings even before they took place.

He further said, "Somehow, the High Court felt closure of those 11 cases was a hasty decision and taken up suo moto cognisance of those cases. A section of media has highlighted this as a major development and held shows at length. To our astonishment, those media got all information on the court proceedings much before they actually happened yesterday."

Reddy stated that the TDP withdrew 130 cases including criminal cases when it came to power in 2014. Most of those cases were against senior TDP leaders and government orders were issued to quash such cases, said the YSRCP general secretary.

He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the mastermind in manipulating the systems.

"After Jagan came to power, so many PILs are filed on our government. No state in the country has faced so many PILs. Judiciary has discretion to question the government. But there is a thin line. Whoever crosses that thin line, democracy will be in danger," said Reddy.

The YSRCP general secretary's remarks came a day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of the withdrawal of 11 criminal complaints filed against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly making hate speeches five years ago against the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and casting aspersions on his decision to locate the capital in Amaravati. (ANI)

