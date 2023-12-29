Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh emphasised the pivotal role of his party in securing rights of the Backward Classes (BCs) and asserted that the TDP has consistently stood by the BC community throughout its history while addressing the media in Andhra Pradesh's Managalagiri on the eve of Jayahoo BC.

Lokesh said that during the tenure of NTR, the TDP government played a crucial role in bringing BC communities into the political fold, implementing a significant milestone by allocating 24 per cent reservation for them.

Subsequently, under the leadership of Chandra Babu Naidu, this commitment to empowerment was further strengthened, witnessing a transformation with an increased reservation of 34 per cent, Lokesh said.

Nara Lokesh highlighted that these achievements are indicative of TDP's unwavering dedication to the upliftment of BCs and reiterated the party's commitment to inclusive policies that benefit all sections of society.

"Even dalits are being attacked by this government. Words are different from action. The ruling party is alleging that they are supporting BC but in reality, they are cheating them. Foreign education scheme was to stopped for the BC," Lokesh said.

"Once in power, we plan to remove 217 Government Orders affecting fishermen. It's a clear part of our plan, and we're committed to making it happen. Additionally, we've supported and encouraged 54 communities," the party General Secretary added.

The TDP is known as the birthplace of BCs, and has always been a financial and political supporter of BCs since the beginning of the party, he said.

During the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019, several social welfare schemes were introduced for BCs, including access to quality schools, Videsi Vidya, Pelli Kanuka, and PG fee reimbursement, he shared.

In an attack at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Lokesh said, "The YSRCP government has eliminated 27 Dalit welfare schemes. There's been a lack of community development efforts during this administration. On my end, I've actively shared selfies and posts showcasing these initiatives."

Lokesh claimed that after the YSRCP came into power in 2019, many members of the Backward Classes (BCs) have reported being mistreated and persecuted. Some BC individuals have been killed and their voices have been suppressed, he added.

In addition, the YSRCP government has reduced the BC reservations in local body elections from 10 per cent to a lower percentage, Lokesh alleged adding that as a consequence, around 16,000 people from the BC community have lost the opportunity to contest in the elections.

"The YSRCP government has failed to provide irrigation water to farmers and subsidize loans to BCs, as well as assure the fisherman community. During my Yuvagalam Padayatra, I received many request letters from them. We have approached the Telangana High Court regarding the YSRCP Vyooham Movie, and the court has issued a stay on the movie until January 11, 2024," he added.

Speaking about the 'Jayaho BC' initiative Lokesh said, "From January 4, the TDP party has planned a two-month program called 'Jayaho BC' to create awareness among the Backward Classes (BCs) about the injustices done to them during the YSRCP regime."

The first phase of the program includes visits to Parliament, assembly constituencies, and mandals to understand the difficulties faced by the BCs, he said.

A massive public meeting will be held at the state level, followed by the release of a special manifesto for the BCs, Lokesh said adding that the objective of the program is to raise awareness and support for the BCs and address their concerns. (ANI)

