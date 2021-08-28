TDP leader Dr. Aravind Babu was detained by the police this morning. (Photos/ANI)

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Narasaraopet Police detained the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Aravind Babu on Saturday.

Babu had gone to the police station to ask the police to release the TDP workers who had been detained from Palapadu village last night.

Alleging that the police did not respond to him, he sat down in front of the police station.

The police lifted the leader and took him inside the police station amid slogans saying 'We Want Justice' from the party workers. This led to a brawl between the police and party workers. (ANI)

