Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh on Monday met farmers affected by Cyclone Nivar and heavy rains here and announced financial assistance to the families of farmers who allegedly died by suicide.

The TDP general secretary visited places in Krishna district and met with farmers who lost crops due to the cyclone and heavy rains in the recent past.

At Nimmakuru village, Lokesh interacted with farmers on road. They explained to him the losses they incurred and alleged that the government did not procure the damaged crop.

Later, Lokesh interacted with farmers at Machilipatnam.

They said that though there are procurement centres, officials are not procuring citing various conditions. "At last, we are selling the crop to middlemen and incurring losses," they added.

Later, Lokesh visited Kotta Majeru village and visited the damaged fields. There the farmers expressed concern that tenant farmers are not getting any help and alleged they didn't get any input subsidy or crop insurance.

While addressing farmers, Lokesh slammed the YSRCP government and said: "YS Jagan is a fake CM. He is sleeping in his palace while farmers are committing suicides. As many as 766 farmers committed suicides in 19 months of his rule. TDP will continue fighting until the farmers get justice."

The TDP leader visited the houses of some farmers who allegedly died by suicide.

He announced that the party will provide financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of deceased Sambasiva Rao, Krishnamraju, Venkata krishnaiah and Adiseshu.

Lokesh assured the family of Krishnamraju that he will take the responsibility of education of the deceased's son Rohit Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)