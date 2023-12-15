Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Embarking on Day 223 of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh initiated face-to-face meetings with fishermen and representatives from the Koppula Velama community in Veduruvada here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh addressed concerns raised by Gorle Dharmavaram villagers in the Yalamanchili Constituency, covering a range of issues presented in a petition jointly submitted by the villagers and Lokesh.

Also Read | Japan: Man Ends Up Destroying Apartment Trying to Kill Single Cockroach Using Insecticide in Kumamoto.

Nara Lokesh said, "Panchayat funds have been neglected for development since the YSRCP assumed power. Illegal cases are being filed against villagers, with authorities taking adversarial measures."

He alleged that there was a lack of development programs in the villages over the past four years. "Obstacles are faced in organizing programs due to alleged political affiliations. There are allegations of land acquisition without compensation in JSR Jagananna Colony development," he said.

Also Read | DRDO Carries Out Successful Flight Trial of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator in Karnataka's Chitradurga (Watch Video).

He claimed YSRCP leaders unjustly removed MGNREGA field workers and manipulated hiring processes in the state.

Nara Lokesh asserted accusations of corruption within local institutions under CM Jaganmohan Reddy's administration. He laid allegations of embezzlement of Rs. nine thousand crores allocated to the 14th and 15th financial union panchayats.

"Implications of fund mismanagement affecting essential services, such as chilli distribution for bleaching," he said.

He committed to pressuring the government to clear the debts of the poor.

He pledged to allocate additional funds for rural infrastructure development upon returning to power, citing TDP's previous achievements in Cement Concrete (CC) roads and LED street lights.

The exchange highlights the ongoing dialogue between local leaders and communities as Nara Lokesh continues his padayatra.

According to TDP, Nara Lokesh initiated this yatra to meet various sections of the people in the state and to highlight the failures of the state government towards students, farmers and unemployment in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)