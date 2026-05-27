India News | TDP Minister Nara Lokesh Proposes 33% Reservation for Women in Party Ahead of 2029 General Elections

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Working President and Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday proposed a 33 pc reservation for women within the party for the 2029 General Elections, during the opening day of Mahanadu 2026.

With this year's Mahanadu themed "Stree Shakti," the announcement is being viewed as a significant political and ideological commitment toward fostering women-led leadership and gender equality.

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The TDP said that it has taken steps to enhance women's representation within its organisational structure by appointing MP Byreddy Shabari as its first woman National General Secretary.

Party officials highlighted that Nara Lokesh has consistently prioritised women's empowerment, ranging from progressive reforms in education and textbooks to continuous advocacy for dignity and respect for women in political and social spheres.

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Addressing the gathering, Lokesh emphasised that the next era of Indian politics must be defined by women's leadership. He stated that the NDA government has taken a historic step by introducing the Women's Reservation Bill and asserted that women must not remain mere beneficiaries of welfare schemes and should become active decision-makers in governance.

Contrasting the TDP's position with that of the opposition, Lokesh alleged that opposition parties had attempted to obstruct women's empowerment by opposing the reservation legislation. In contrast, he asserted that the TDP is committed to empowerment in both principle and practice.

Calling for decisive action, Lokesh urged the party to lead from the front and proposed that the party allocate 33% seats to women in the 2029 Elections. He described it not as a slogan, but as a commitment to the future of India.

Minister Lokesh further stated that the country needs more women lawmakers, women leaders and women policymakers. He said the future of the Telugu Desam Party would be led shoulder to shoulder by women and termed the proposal as the party's resolve, responsibility and commitment towards building a stronger and more inclusive political future. (ANI)

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