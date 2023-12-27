Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh State President Atchennaidu has written a letter to the state chief secretary expressing his concerns over the abrupt removal of the liquor sales website from online platforms.

In the letter, Atchennaidu accuses the YSRCP-led government of destroying transparency and accountability in governance by maintaining secrecy, particularly in liquor sales.

He highlighted concerns that the abrupt removal of liquor sales data might be associated with avoiding scrutiny from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the upcoming elections and potentially manipulating data to circumvent legal scrutiny.

In the letter, Atchannaidu emphasized that the YSRCP-led government is destroying the good governance model established by the former TDP government.

He wrote, "As you might be aware, already there have been serious concerns about the route that cash generated from liquor sales is taking. Sadly, when the entire country is moving towards digital and online payments for greater transparency, liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh are done only through cash."

Atchannaidu urged the officials to adhere to the rule of law and resist any undue pressure from political figures.

"It is widely believed that the political bosses are victimising the officials by pressuring them into wrongdoing," he said.

He emphasised that officials should prioritise following proper procedures and upholding the rule of law, safeguarding themselves from potential victimisation in the long run.

"The rule of law should take its course instead of abiding by the political tactics of YSRCP leaders," he added.

Atchannaidu called for the immediate release of all pertinent information related to liquor sales online, reinforcing the significance of transparency and accountability in governance for the betterment of democracy. (ANI)

