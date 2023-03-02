Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 2 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Bachula Arjunudu passed away at a hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday evening, an official said.

He was 65.

Arjunudu had suffered a heart attack in January and was admitted to Ramesh Hospital. He was a native of Krishna district in Machilipatnam.

He had served as the vice chairman of KDCC Bank and chairman of Machilipatnam Municipality.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over Arjunudu's demise.

