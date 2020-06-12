India News | TDP MP Slams Jagan Reddy over Atchennaidu's Arrest; Accuses Govt of Being Vindictive

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Rammohan Naidu on Friday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for arresting his party leader K Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance (ESI).

Naidu alleged that Atchennaidu was arrested as he has been effectively raising the voice and giving befitting replies to Reddy in the assembly. The Backward Classes (BCs) will fight against his arrest.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested TDP leader regarding alleged irregularities at ESI on Friday morning.

Raising a question regarding his arrest, the MP said, "Why the (state) government is showing so much vindication, enmity and rivalry against Atchen Naidu?"

"In a democracy, ruling and opposition parties argue in the House, for the good of the public. But Jaganmohan Reddy does faction politics. He wants people to obey him but he is not a monarch. It is a democracy that is in place in the country and not respecting democracy is a misfortune for the state," TDP MP added.

Giving mere vindication for the party leader, the MP said, "All the BCs in the state will stand by Atchen Naidu and raise voice for him. Our leader has committed no mistake, and he proved it long back."

"If needed, he will come fearlessly and speak the truth. We appeal to all BCs in the Tekkali constituency and Srikakulam district to stand brave and stand with us. We will discuss with Chandrababu Naidu (TDP chief) how to fight in this regard. We will proceed legally in this matter," he further added.

ACB officials will soon hold a press conference at Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam regarding the TDP leader's arrest. (ANI)

