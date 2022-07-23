Kendrapara, Jul 23 (PTI) A teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student of the educational institution, officials said.

The teenager's father filed a complaint against the teacher, alleging that the class 10 student was molested on the school premises.

Also Read | Fuel Costs Rise: Bad News for Air Travellers As Ticket Prices To Soar Due to High Price of Oil.

"We investigated the matter and the teacher was suspended after prima facie evidence was found against him," District Education Officer Sanjeev Singh said.

A case has been lodged case against the teacher under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also Read | Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department To Cull Around 300 Pigs in Wayanad To Stop Spread of 'African Swine Fever'.

"The suspect is absconding," Mahakalapada police station inspector Manoranjan Chaudhury said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)