New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School here staged a protest alleging salary-cuts and nonpayment of arrears for over two years.

In a statement, the teachers and staff of the school claimed that they staged the protest on Tuesday outside the school premises in South Delhi braving incessant rains.

There have been salary cuts and nonpayment of arrears for over the last two years, the teachers and the staff alleged.

They also claimed that there has been a complete lack of accountability on the part of the school management, which has "failed on its repeated promises" of clearing all outstanding dues.

In March last also, the teachers and staff of the school had staged protests over nonpayment of full salaries and arrears.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)