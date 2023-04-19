Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Additional Director General (Region) PIB Chandigarh, Rajinder Chaudhry chaired a meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) on Wednesday and said that collaboration and teamwork is the key to amplify the results of the efforts of various government departments in the region.

The meeting was organized today by Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh at the UT State Guest House, Chandigarh.

IMPCC meeting is convened to provide a platform for members from different departments to highlight their activities and initiatives, by magnifying the impact of its schemes and activities.

The meeting facilitates the exchange of ideas and information about government initiatives and strives to give the best media coverage to their events through print media and social media through pages of various social media handles and websites through information and graphics wherever possible, and also helps to arrange press conferences or media briefings on the events of local and national importance in the region.

During the meeting, Rajinder Chaudhry highlighted the working of the Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh and the Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh region.

Chaudhry said, "There is an essential need for strengthening inter-media relations between different media units of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, state DIPR and Central Government Departments in the region."

He also stressed the cooperation between the departments in giving meaningful information and better media integration and synergy in achieving better media coverage of the schemes.

During the meeting, the inputs were taken from the designated Nodal Officers from the participating government departments and various action points and modalities were also worked out and suggestions were put forth for assisting in the formulation of better visibility and coverage as well as feedback strategies.

The meeting emphasized the strategy to achieve this objective, by designing their publicity programmes in a better-structured manner to attract the maximum local participation and also to highlight the schemes through success stories to attract the public attention to generating greater awareness and vigilance among the masses.

Several central as well as state departments participated in the meeting and shared their PR and other activities with PIB and CBC for further amplification of their efforts.

IMPCC members from NSO also felicitated ADG Region Chaudhry and other members with publicity material with the tagline 'data for development'. (ANI)

