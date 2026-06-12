India News | Tech Alone Can't Save Lives, Knowledge, Early Detection Do: Dr Raghu Ram Achieves 3rd Guinness World Records Title in 15 Months

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Doctor P Raghu Ram, Founder and Chairman of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and Founding Director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, has achieved his third Guinness World Records title in 15 months, emphasising that "technology alone cannot save lives; knowledge and early detection do."

The Guinness World Record was awarded for hosting the "Largest Audience at an Interactive AI-Enabled Holographic Health Awareness Lecture". The historic achievement highlights the convergence of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and immersive technology to advance breast health education in India.

Also Read | Nipah Virus Case Confirmed in Kozhikode, Kerala; 43-Year-Old Man Tests Positive.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Raghu Ram said, "Over the past two decades, under the auspices of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, we have created awareness about the importance of early detection of the most common cancer affecting women in our country. Today, we have taken this mission a step further by combining medicine, AI, and immersive technology under one platform."

The event featured a 30-minute AI-enabled holographic lecture delivered by a three-dimensional hologram of Dr Raghu Ram, focusing on benign breast conditions, myths about breast cancer, and principles of treatment, followed by a 30-minute interactive multilingual question-and-answer session in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Bulk Sale Resricted in India for 90 Days; Fuel Limit Capped at 200 Litres Per Day.

Dr Raghu Ram explained that the holographic educator maintained strict ethical guardrails, providing evidence-based guidance while politely declining questions on personal treatment or doctors.

In addition, the National Awareness & Resource Initiative for Breast Health (NARI) was launched. NARI is an AI-driven digital avatar of Dr Raghu Ram, providing round-the-clock access to reliable, multilingual information on breast health, screening, early detection, benign conditions, and breast cancer.

"Technology alone cannot save lives. Knowledge, awareness, and timely treatment do. Our mission is to democratise access to credible breast health information, encourage screening, dispel myths, and support breast cancer conquerors," he said.

The event was graced by Dr Abhijat Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, who praised the initiative as "a public health innovation with the potential to benefit countless individuals" and highlighted the launch of NARI as a key step in improving access to reliable breast health education across India.

Dr Raghu Ram dedicated the recognition to his late mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, a gynaecologist and breast cancer survivor, whose journey inspired the creation of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. He also expressed gratitude to Dr Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Group of Hospitals; colleagues; patients; and family members for their unwavering support.

Distinguished guests, including Mr K Padmanabhaiah, Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, Dr C. Mallikarjuna, and several healthcare leaders and social media influencers, commended Dr Raghu Ram for leveraging AI and holographic technology to expand breast health awareness across India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)