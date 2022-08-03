Noida, Aug 3 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old IT professional was found inside a hotel room in Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who lived in Ghaziabad and worked for a leading MNC in Noida, had checked into the hotel in the Phase 3 area on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Biryani Scam: JKFA Misuses Govt Funds, Produces Fake Bill of Rs 43 Lakh; ACB Registers FIR.

"She had booked the room in an OYO Hotel on Monday. However, when no activity was observed in the room for a long time the next day, the hotel staff tried to check on her. Later they found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said.

The officials said the deceased IT professional's family has approached the police alleging foul play in her death.

Also Read | India Equals China with Most Wetlands of International Importance With 10 More Site in Ramsar List.

The woman's family was then contacted and post-mortem proceedings were also carried out as per procedures, Sharma said.

"All angles are being deeply probed in the case," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)