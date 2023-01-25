Dehradun, Jan 25 (PTI) The technical institutes studying various aspects of subsidence-hit Joshimath submitted their preliminary report to the National Disaster Management Authority, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the number of houses showing cracks have also not risen, they said.

State Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha told reporters that after studying the reports of all the institutes, the Authority will prepare a final report and will inform the government about its findings.

Following the recent subsidence, several institutes, including the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Geological Survey of India among others have been studying its various aspects.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had last week urged the institutes to provide their reports at the earliest.

He had asked the institutes to clearly state the problems as well its solutions.

Sinha said the water leakage due to the unidentified underground source at the Marwadi area of Joshimath was recorded at 181 liters per minute on Wednesday.

Initially on January 6, the water leakage was recorded at 540 litres per minute, he said.

He informed that the survey work is going on and the number of buildings with cracks (863) has not increased.

Of this, the number of buildings with major cracks is only 505, while the rest have only minor cracks, he added.

The official said an amount of Rs 3.77 crore has been distributed as interim relief to 307 affected families so far.

Meanwhile, the model pre-fabricated shelter which is under construction at the horticulture department land is nearing completion, while the construction of pre-fabricated shelter is going on in Chamoli.

The work of demolition of two hotels declared unsafe and three private buildings in Joshimath is also being done, officials said.

