Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) The juvenile justice board has detained a 17-year-old boy for three years of rehabilitation in a case under the POCSO act, police said on Saturday.

In 2019, the juvenile allegedly raped a four-year-old girl at a daycare centre run by his mother.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train, Interacts With Schoolchildren Onboard (Watch Video).

According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl's mother was teaching her about good touch and bad touch. The minor revealed that the boy used to undress her first before sexually assaulting her at the centre, where her parents dropped her off daily in the morning and picked her up in the evening.

After learning about the incident, her father moved to the police and filed a complaint.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Police Files 800 Page Charge Sheet, Invoked Section 302 Against Four Accused.

In June 2019 when the boy was detained after an FIR was registered under sections 6,8,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at sector 9 A police station. He was produced before the juvenile justice board and was sent to a correction home in Faridabad.

The girl was then sent to the child welfare committee (CWC) for counselling and child welfare services (CWS) has also issued a notice to the daycare centre owner, the boy's mother, to join the investigation.

On March 29, the juvenile justice board decided the case and detained the teenager for 3 years of rehabilitation.

"A child was molested in a day care centre in Gurugram in 2019 by the son of the owner of the daycare and now justice has been given to the child", said advocate Adv Munmun Goyal who represented the victim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)