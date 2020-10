Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) The police on Wednesday detained a minor girl for the death of her four-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

According to the police, the boy from Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli had gone missing on September 18 and his body was later found inside a jute sack on the ground of a building, following which a case of murder was registered, inspector Giridhar Gore of the Rabale police station said.

Suspecting the involvement of the victim's 17-year-old neighbour, the police questioned her and after sustained interrogation, it was confirmed that she was responsible for the child's death, the official said.

The victim was playing at the girl's house, when he suddenly fell unconscious and she mistook him for dead, he said.

Fearing that she would be blamed, the girl put him in the sack and flung it outside the window on the ground, the official said, adding that the victim died of suffocation. PTI

