Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) A young woman drowned while her two cousin sisters were rescued after they allegedly jumped into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Saturday.

The girls had left their home in Jandrola village on Friday to offer prayers at a shrine but did not return, a police official said.

He said a search operation was launched following which the body of Asiya Kousar (18) was recovered from a river near S K Bridge late Friday night, while two others who were rescued from the water body were shifted to a hospital.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the official said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that the girls were not happy with their families and allegedly jumped into the river to end their lives.

