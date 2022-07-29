Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a dumper truck in Indapur tehsil of Pune district on Friday, a police official said

Also Read | PTI Funding Case: How a Cricket Match in UK Was Used To Fund Imran Khan's Party.

The incident took place near Kati village and the girl, identified as Trupti Kadam, was on her way to school with her father on a two-wheeler, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Blast: Low-intensity Explosion Occurs Near Main Gate of Police Training Centre in Bhagalpur.

The truck hit the motorcycle, killing Trupti on impact, he said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)