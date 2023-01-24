Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A body of a teenage girl, who was kidnapped from the Gulawathi area here, has been recovered from the Raya area in Mathura, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's father had registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter at Gulawathi police station on January 8.

Police had arrested Munaf, Saddam and Bilal in this connection and sent them to jail, Circle officer Vikas Pratap Singh said.

During interrogation after arrest, the trio accepted the crime and told police that they had thrown the girl in the Sanauta canal, he said.

The canal was searched and the body was recovered on Monday night, police said.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

