Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tractor in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.

Annoyed over the incident, villagers staged a protest and hurled stones at the police, leaving a few personnel injured, they added.

Also Read | How to Blur Background in Google Meet.

The incident occurred near Vijyaypura village. The victim, Sanjay, was returning home on a two-wheeler when the collision took place.

"Nearly 100 people gathered on the road and protested against the incident. They also hurled stones at the police," Lalsot Station House Officer (SHO) Mahaveer Prasad said.

Also Read | Lucknow Schools For Classes 9th to 12th to Resume From October 19, Safety Guidelines to be Strictly Followed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Gothwal sat on a dharna after the accident, alleging that the tractor was carrying sand mined illegally.

The saffron party issued a statement alleging that the police resorted to lathicharge on the protesters.

It said former parliamentary secretary Gothwal is sitting on a dharna against the district administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)