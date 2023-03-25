Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) A teen was allegedly raped by a youth who used to stalk her and trespass on her house when she was alone, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the father of the victim filed an FIR.

In his complaint, he said the youth was stalking his 16-year-old daughter for the past two years. He entered his house around 1.30 am on Thursday when he was out of the station and raped the minor.

An FIR was registered against the accused who is reportedly also a player under sections 457 (house breaking by night) of IPC, sections 12 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act at sector 50 police station on Friday.

"As per the complaint FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The victim was taken to hospital for medical examination and her statement is being recorded under section 164 of Crpc in a city court," said inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

