New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was killed allegedly by his friend after an argument broke out between them over paying for a party at a shanty in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the two teenagers along with a friend were having a get-together at one of their shanties in Jahangirpuri, police said.

Their 22-year-old friend who was witness to the incident told the police that a quarrel broke out between the victim and the suspect over the payment for the party, an officer said.

Later, the teenager, who is also 17 years old, fired one round at the victim and the bullet hit him on the chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The juvenile has been apprehended. None of them were found to be drinking, the officer added.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, police said. PTI

