Jalaun (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Orai area here, police said on Friday.

"The incident took place on Thursday night when a girl, around 15 years, was going to the hospital where her father had taken her ailing mother. Two unidentified persons nabbed and later raped her," Superintendent of Police, Yash Veer Singh said.

The girl, a Class 12 student, told her family about the ordeal in the morning and an FIR was registered on a complaint of the victim's father at Orai police station, the SP said.

The police has sent the girl for a medical examination and arrested two persons, including a teenager, related to the case, he added.

