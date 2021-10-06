New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Two teenage girls suffering from spinal deformity were operated upon using an integrated system of 3D imaging and minimally invasive robotics procedure at a private facility here, according to a statement.

The statement claimed that the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) has become the first healthcare facility in the country to integrate 3D imaging system O-Arm with MAZOR X Stealth Edition, the most advanced minimally-invasive robotics procedure, for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions.

A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with early onset acquired thoracic scoliosis that bent her at 85 degrees. Another 16-year-old girl was suffering from spinal TB since 2018 and had difficulty in walking following tuberculosis treatment due to weakness in lower limbs.

"The surgery combining robotics and O-Arm not only helped in improving the accuracy of inserting screws during the surgeries, it also lowered their risk of paralysis as well as exposure to radiation, blood loss and postoperative pain," the statement said.

Explaining the rationale behind starting the new robotics surgery procedure, Dr H S Chhabra, Medical Director and Chief of Spine at the hospital, said spine is the central support structure of the body and hub of several important nerves travelling to other parts of the body and a wrong or extra cut can affect the patient for life.

The hospital inducted MAZOR X Stealth Edition robotics surgery for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions in 2019 but not much could be done since the pandemic set in 2020.

"Now, we have integrated it with O-Arm, a technology that has been serving the medical field for over 10 years and has helped treat 9,00,000 patients all over the world. This is already in use in multiple sites across the US, Europe...," he said.

By combining O-arm with robotics, doctors were able to monitor the site of the surgery and how it is progressing in real-time.

In both the cases at ISIC, doctors and the surgical team were able see the images of the site displayed on a large mobile viewing station before, during and after the surgery, through a patient connection platform -- a set of biocompatible devices that rigidly fix the robotic arm to the patient's skeletal anatomy during surgery through a stable, solid metal extension ensuring precision and accuracy.

The integrated system can enable healthcare providers to skip mandatory pre- and post-operative steps such as a CT scan or MRI as developments can be monitored as they take place on the operation table.

Besides, the combination reduces drastically the possibility of a patient getting paralysed post-operation or acquiring an infection, which, in turn, contributes to faster recovery and shorter hospitalisation period, it said.

