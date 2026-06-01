India News | Teenage Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Killed in Chennai After Nightclub Altercation Escalates into Fatal Road Chase

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman was killed after a clash between two groups that allegedly began inside a Chennai nightclub, ended in a fatal crash near Koyambedu. The Chennai Police confirmed that the deceased was a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee rehabilitation camp near Villupuram and had travelled to Chennai along with her friend.

Reports quoting investigators said that "seven persons were arrested following the incident."

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"An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman was killed and another teenager injured after a clash between two groups near Koyambedu in the early hours of Saturday," police said.

Identifying the victim, the Chennai Police said, "The deceased was identified as Yancy, a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee rehabilitation camp near Villupuram."

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According to investigators, the incident began after an argument reportedly broke out between two groups inside a city nightclub. Security personnel intervened, and both groups were asked to leave the premises.

The Koyambedu police initiated the murder investigation after the confrontation between the two groups turned lethal on Saturday night.

Police sources said, "the confrontation continued outside the venue, with members of the rival groups allegedly engaging in arguments on the road. During the sequence of events, some persons allegedly threw stones at a car belonging to the opposite group, causing damage to the vehicle."

Describing the final moments of the encounter, police stated, "The rival group allegedly chased the victims on the road. Near Koyambedu, a car rammed into the two-wheelers on which Yancy and her friends were travelling."

"Yancy sustained severe head injuries and died. A 17-year-old girl travelling with her suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment," the police added.

The Koyambedu police have registered a case and have initiated the murder investigation using CCTV footage collected from the area.

The Chennai Police have detained and arrested multiple suspects in connection with the incident, and are also probing the role of the driver of the car involved in the crash.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)