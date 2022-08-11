Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in this district, police said on Thursday.

The girl, a Class 9 student, was found unconscious on Circular Road here on Thursday and was sent to the district hospital.

An FIR has been registered in the matter under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against former village head Kirtan Singh, who was also arrested.

The girl's father in his complaint said that she had gone to Muzaffarnagar city from her village to bring books on Wednesday but she did not return home and was abducted on bike by the accused to another village where she was raped.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination.

