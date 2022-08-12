New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Launching a sharp verbal attack against the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Centre is misusing the Central investigating agencies for political gains and asserted that the newly formed Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will not be "scared" by such tactics.

"We saw all the drama foiled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that took place recently in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. I say, 'scare those who fear, buy those who will sell'."

"Our constitutional institutions - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department (IT) --are being ruined one by one. Their condition is worse than a police station," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav questioned further, "Who are they trying to scare?"

"Biharis won't be scared. We are 'tikaau', not 'bikaau'...We blamed Nitish Ji and vice versa, but we are from the same home with socialist beliefs. Fights happen in every household, but we welcome Nitish Ji's decision in view of the country's situation," said Yadav.

In a move to strengthen the Opposition in the country, Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Later, he said that all political parties are working together as one in Bihar, except the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the reporters in the national capital after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Yadav said, "After all the developments in Bihar, I came to Delhi last night. I met the primary leadership of the Opposition in Delhi-- Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, and Sonia Gandhi. Everyone congratulated us and welcomed the newly formed Nitish Kumar government."

"This government will work with strength. It is a pro-people government. Nitish ji's decision is a timely slap to BJP. Except for BJP, all political parties are one in Bihar Assembly. This (political development) will now be seen across the country. People are tired of unemployment, inflation, religious clashes," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD leader asserted that all Opposition parties should come together to pull down the agendas of the NDA government.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who reached the national capital on Thursday late evening, met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today, a move which comes days ahead of the floor test in the Bihar Assembly on August 24. Tejashwi arrived in Delhi for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. This is Tejashwi's first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after returning to power in Bihar where Nitish Kumar split from the BJP-led NDA and rejoined the previous alliance Mahagathbandhan.

The RJD leader on Thursday called the recent tie-up of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with Mahagathbandhan "a natural alliance and not a deal", and claimed that Bihar will be the largest government jobs-providing state within a month. (ANI)

