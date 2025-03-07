Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized Tejashwi Yadav's old people remark on political leaders and stated that Tejashwi Yadav, who calls himself a youth, doesn't have any capability.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "As far as age is concerned, in politics, the more you are old, the more you are old, the stronger your personality becomes. Youths have power and can be successful every day. I feel that Tejashwi Yadav, who calls himself a youth, doesn't have any capability. Is he the only youth? And how can he think that he can replace Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar? There are many capable youths in NDA as well. Mahagathbandhan only wants to grab power..."

Also Read | Share Market Investment Scam in Thane: Man Downloads Fake Trading App Mentioned in Facebook Ad, Duped of INR 47 Lakh.

Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted that age and experience are important in politics, saying that older leaders become stronger and wiser over time.

During a rally in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Now we don't want an inefficient government. The retirement age is 60 years. Do you want a 75-year-old chief minister?... Now the time has come; we have to take Bihar forward with a new vehicle, not with 'khatara gaadi'..."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said that "Nitish Kumar neither has a vision nor a roadmap and that people gave him a chance for 20 years, but now they are fed up with him. People should look into the background as to how many cases are against those who have been inducted into the (Bihar) cabinet... This is the last cabinet expansion of the CM (Nitish Kumar). NDA will be finished in 2025. The CM is not able to be at the post. He is tired. He has been losing his credibility."

"The people of Bihar don't want a Khatara Gaadi (outdated vehicle) but a newer one," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)