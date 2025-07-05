Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras, President of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Dalit Sena in Bihar's Patna.

Born on July 5, 1946, Ram Vilas Paswan was a prominent leader in Bihar politics. He passed away at the age of 74 on October 8, 2020. Paswan served as Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said that RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras has expressed his desire to join the Mahagathbandhan to support social justice and secularism.

He added that he has shared Paras's proposal with other alliance partners and said the people of Bihar have closely watched how the situation has developed.

"... We all are positive. Pashupati Kumar Paras expressed his wish to join the Mahagathbandhan to strengthen social justice and secularism. Given the way the entire episode has unfolded, the people of Bihar have witnessed it. I have conveyed the proposal of Pashupati Kumar Paras to the other parties of the Mahagathbandhan," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, as Bihar approaches the upcoming assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that merely raising slogans would not be enough; we need a revolution.

Yadav congratulated Lalu Prasad Yadav for being elected unopposed as the National President of the party. He said the party has completed 28 years with the support of the people and the hard work of its members.

Speaking at the party's Foundation Day event, Tejashwi Yadav said, "On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I congratulate RJD chief Lalu Ji for being elected unopposed as the National President of our party. The party has completed 28 years and has now entered its 29th year. This milestone has been achieved because of your love, support, and hard work. The party has always stood strong with Lalu Ji, and for that, we are thankful to every worker of our party."

Yadav said the goal is not just to form a government but to build a better Bihar with progress, unity, and development for all.

"As we head towards the upcoming elections, only raising slogans won't be enough; we need a revolution. This revolution must be visible not just in words but in results. Along with forming a government, we must also build a better Bihar (sarkar ke sath sath, Bihar bhi banana hai). With your strong support, we aim to create a new Bihar, one where there is progress, harmony, and development for all," Yadav said. (ANI)

