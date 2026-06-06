India News | Tejashwi Yadav Returns Security Cover After Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Refuse New Personnel: RJD's Shakti Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday decided to return his entire security cover, following a similar move by former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shakti Yadav.

The development comes days after the Bihar government withdrew the Z-plus security cover provided to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and issued a notice directing Rabri Devi to vacate the official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna, which has been allotted to Bihar minister Nand Kishore Ram. Meanwhile, Tejashvi Yadav had been granted a Y plus security detail.

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Speaking to ANI, Shakti Yadav accused the state government of deliberately targeting the Yadav family and attempting to humiliate some of Bihar's most prominent political leaders.

"Tejashwi Yadav ji has returned all his security. Take the security away. No security is needed... whatever security he had, he has announced to return it all. He will walk without security," he said.

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According to him, the decision followed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's move to send away the security personnel stationed outside their residence after the government's revised security arrangements.

Questioning the rationale behind the state's security policy, Yadav asked why several BJP and NDA leaders continued to enjoy security protection while senior RJD leaders were seeing theirs reduced.

"I want to ask, such a big leader of the country, Lalu Prasad ji, Mrs Rabri Devi ji, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. Which security committee is this? How have Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vivek Thakur, Sanjay Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Umesh, Leshi Singh, and everyone been given security?" he said.

The RJD leader also launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government over law and order in the state.

"Take it away, it's a 16-acre residence. Deploy the entire security there. As it is, the law and order situation in Bihar is poor. Deploy the security personnel there," he remarked.

Warning the government against what he described as a political vendetta, Yadav said, "You people have deliberately tried to humiliate this family. What do you want? Should we get them shot in public? This kind of hateful politics is not done."

The controversy is unfolding alongside a dispute over the 10 Circular Road bungalow. The Bihar government has stated that Rabri Devi had already been allotted alternative accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council.

Earlier, Rabri Devi had resisted the move, saying, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place."

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar government has given the Lalu family a 15-day deadline to vacate the official residence, requiring them to leave by mid-June. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)