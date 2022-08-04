Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday saw a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases with 1,061 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 8,23,724 till date.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 401.

A Health Department bulletin said 836 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,13,256 so far.

The recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred today due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 43,318 samples were tested during the day.

The number of active cases was 6,357, it said.

