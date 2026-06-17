Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Around 15 children were hospitalised after consuming panipuri in KCR Nagar Colony, a gated community in Thangallapally Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, in a suspected case of food poisoning.

According to Thangallapally Police, "The children and their family members had consumed panipuri from a street vendor who entered the colony to sell it. Shortly afterwards, 15 children developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea. They were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Rajanna Sircilla district and are undergoing treatment. They have not received any complaint from family members, and after the information we have taken, the panipuri vendor is in custody and is being investigated."

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Earlier, on June 8, over a dozen children were admitted to the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after reportedly falling ill due to suspected contaminated drinking water in wards 9 and 10, officials said.

The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident and collected water samples from the affected area for laboratory testing to ascertain the cause of the illness.

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Speaking to ANI, Chief Officer of Jal Jeevan Mission Guna, Sanchit Dhemri, said that a team was immediately dispatched to the locality after information regarding the incident was received.

"Today, the issue regarding wards 9 and 10 came to my attention, specifically that some children fell ill due to contaminated water and have been admitted to the district hospital. As soon as I received this information, I dispatched a team to collect samples from the area," Dhemri said.

According to Dhemri, the water tank serving the affected locality supplies water to at least six wards.

He further said that the children were admitted with symptoms including vomiting, loose motions, abdominal pain and, in some cases, jaundice."It has come to our notice that some children are currently stable. There are no critical classes," Dhakad told ANI.

He further added that around 10 children between the ages of five and eleven years have been admitted to the district hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)