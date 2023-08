Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], August 9 (ANI): A 17-year-old student of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basar in Nirmal district of Telangana was found dead in his hostel room inside the varsity's campus, police said adding they suspected it to be a case of suicide.

Based on a complaint by the student's father, a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC, Sub Inspector of Police, Basar Police Station said.

Also Read | Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: ‘Hugging Without Sexual Intent is Not an Offence’ Argues Counsel for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the police official the student had joined the institute a week ago and was reportedly battling high fever.

He had not attended any classes except for a seminar. Battling loneliness, the boy allegedly died by suicide and on Monday afternoon around 4:40pm he allegedly took the extreme step.

Also Read | New Amravati Becomes Central Railway's Third Pink Station That Will Be Managed by Women-Only Staff.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said adding that his body was handed over to his parents who took his mortal remains back to their native village.

Authorities have launched an investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)