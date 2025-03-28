Karimnagar (Telangana), Mar 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed in a village in Peddapally district, Telangana, on his birthday, allegedly by a couple who disapproved of his relationship with their daughter, police said on Friday.

Sai Kumar, a school dropout who left after class 10 and took up farming, was in love with a girl from the same village. They belonged to different communities within the BC category, they added.

The girl's parents objected to the relationship and warned him to stay away from their daughter. However, he ignored their warnings, police said.

Enraged by his defiance, the girl's parents attacked him with an axe on Thursday night, which happened to be his birthday. He had celebrated the occasion with friends before the 'attack', they added.

Kumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

