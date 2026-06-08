India News | Telangana: 22 Injured After Private Bus Overturns on Railway Bridge in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): At least 22 passengers were injured after a private travel bus overturned on a railway bridge in Telangana's Khammam district late on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kothalankapalli railway bridge under the limits of Penballi Police Station when the bus, carrying 36 passengers, lost control and overturned on the bridge.

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According to Khammam Police, around 22 to 23 passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. Emergency response teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

The injured passengers were evacuated from the overturned vehicle and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities said that the injured are currently undergoing treatment and are being monitored by medical staff.

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Speaking on the incident, a police official said, "A private travel bus overturned on the railway bridge at Kothalankapalli last night. There were 36 passengers on board, and around 22 sustained injuries. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment."

Earlier on June 6 in another incident, Four people were injured after the roof of a hotel collapsed in the Marpally police station limits of Telangana's Vikarabad district, police said.

The incident took place at around noon.Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled the injured persons from the debris before shifting them to a hospital for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Police, all four injured persons were customers who were present in the hotel when the roof collapsed.

A police official said, "This morning, around 11 AM, the roof of a hotel collapsed, and four people were trapped. We rescued them and shifted them to the hospital for further treatment. They sustained injuries but are out of danger. The building's roof suddenly collapsed. It is around 50 years old. The injured are all customers who had come to the hotel."

Police said the injured persons were out of danger. (ANI)

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