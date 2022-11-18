Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): As many as 25 students suffered from giddiness and fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College.
Affected students were rushed to the hospital and as per the medical officials, the students are now out of danger.
Also Read | Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 Explained: India’s New Privacy Legislation Proposes Cross-Border Information Transfer, Tough Penalties.
Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read | Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding SUV Rams Into Moving Trailer Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Five Killed.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)