Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): As many as 25 students suffered from giddiness and fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College.

Affected students were rushed to the hospital and as per the medical officials, the students are now out of danger.

Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

