India News | Telangana: 3 Killed After Lorry Rammed Parked Mini Truck on Roadside in Jangaon

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Three people were killed on the spot after a truck collided with a parked mini truck in the Jangaon district early Thursday, according to officials.

According to Jangaon police, "The victims were repairing their mini-truck on the roadside after a tyre burst when the lorry, which was taking a curve, suddenly rammed into them. All three died at the scene."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, June 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a tragic road accident occurred near Kali Mandir Road within the Narsingi police station limits in Telangana, resulting in the death of a youth and injuries to a pillion rider after their motorcycle rammed into a divider.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Price Today: MCX Gold Falls Below INR 1.53 Lakh, Silver Crashes INR 6,000 per Kg After US-Iran Peace Deal.

Narsingi Police stated, "A youth died, and his pillion rider was injured after their bike crashed into a divider on Kali Mandir Road under Narsingi Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district."

Police have shifted the deceased's body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter.

According to police, "The youth was riding at high speed while recording a video on his phone and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the bike and rammed into a divider. The rider died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment."The entire accident was captured on the pillion rider's phone and is now circulating widely on social media. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, police said.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district, Telangana.

Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris. The victims died on the spot while their car was parked.

Mahabubnagar Police stated, "In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car following heavy rain in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district."

Police have registered a case, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)