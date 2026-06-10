India News | Telangana: 35-year-old Woman Shot Dead by Husband Following Family Dispute; Accused Absconding

Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband following a domestic dispute in the Maruthi Nagar area of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Nisha Rani. According to police, the accused, identified as her husband, Arun, allegedly fired three shots at the victim at approximately 5:30 AM, resulting in her death on the spot due to excessive blood loss.

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The accused is currently absconding, and local authorities have formed special teams to track him down. Telangana police have stated that a thorough investigation is underway, and further details will be provided as the probe progresses.

The victim's body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination (PME).

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Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, Telangana Police on April 21 apprehended a gang of three habitual offenders involved in a series of mobile snatching incidents across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The arrest led to the recovery of ten mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the commission of crimes.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint by 59-year-old Syed Nazeer Ahmed, who reported that on April 15, two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from his shirt pocket near DMRL X Road. Based on the complaint, a case was registered as FIR at Kanchanbagh Police Station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ambata Naresh, a pickle vendor and pickpocket; Banala Arun Kumar, a labourer; and Mekala Chiranjeevi, who is involved in pig farming. Police records indicate that all three are repeat offenders with multiple cases registered against them in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including charges under the IPC, BNS, and NDPS Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)