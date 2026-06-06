India News | Telangana: 4 Injured After Roof of 50-year-old Hotel Collapses in Vikarabad

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Four people were injured after the roof of a hotel collapsed in the Marpally police station limits of Telangana's Vikarabad district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around noon.

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Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled the injured persons from the debris before shifting them to a hospital for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Police, all four injured persons were customers who were present in the hotel when the roof collapsed.

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A police official said, "This morning, around 11 AM, the roof of a hotel collapsed, and four people were trapped. We rescued them and shifted them to the hospital for further treatment. They sustained injuries but are out of danger. The building's roof suddenly collapsed. It is around 50 years old. The injured are all customers who had come to the hotel."

Police said the injured persons are out of danger.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)