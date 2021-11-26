Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): At least four people were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident in Telangana's Manakondur village, the police informed on Friday.

According to Manikondur Circle Inspector (CI) Krishna Reddy, "Four people were killed in the road accident in Manikondur village in Karimnagar district."

The road accident occured when an overspeeding car hit a tree in Manakondur in the early hours, Reddy said.

Four people died on the spot and one person who sustained injuries was shifted to hospital, the police said.

The person has undergone major surgery and is stable now, Reddy said. (ANI)

