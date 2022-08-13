Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases with 440 being reported, taking the tally to 8,28,911 so far.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest with 195.

A Health Department bulletin said 652 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,249.

The recovery rate rose to 99.08 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,899 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,551.

